News Radio 570 WWNC - Western North Carolina's News & Information Station

Thursday 12/15
College Basketball
Appalachian State at NC State 6p
Friday 12/16
Americas First News 6a-9a
Saturday 12/17
Sports Tank 12p
WCU at UNC-Asheville 4p
Sunday 12/18
Fairfield at NC State 1pm
Monday 12/19
UNC-G at UNC-Asheville 6:30p
Panthers at Redskins approx 9pm
Tuesday 12/20
Panther Talk 6pm
Thursday 12/22
America's First News 6a-9a
McNeese State at NC State 6p
Friday 12/23
America's First News 6a-9a
Hannity 3p-6p
Fox Sports 6p-9p
Saturday 12/24
NFL
Falcons at Panthers 12pm
Mannheim Steamrollers American Christmas 6p-12mid
Sunday 12/25
Mannheim Steamrollers American Christmas 12am-12am
Monday 12/26
America's First News 6a-9a
Independence Bowl
NC State vs Vanderbilt 3pm
Tuesday 12/27
America's First News 6a-9a
Wednesday 12/28
America's First News 6a-9a
Rider at NC State 6pm
Thursday 12/29
America's First News 6a-9a
UNCA at Radford 6:30pm
Friday 12/30
America's First News 6a-9a
Hannity 3p-6p
Fox Sports 6p-9p
Saturday 12/31
Sports Tank 12p
Gardner Webb at UNC-Asheville 1:30pm
NC State at Miami immediately follows
Sunday 1/1
NFL
Panthers at Buccaneers 12pm
Monday 1/2
America's First News 6a-9a
The Blaze Year In Your Ear 3p-6p
Panther Talk 6p
Hannity 7p-9p
Tuesday 1/3
UNC-Asheville at Liberty 6:30pm